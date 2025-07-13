Bhumana refutes Bandi Sanjay’s charge on non-Hindus in TTD

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy found fault with the minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s allegation of non-Hindus working in TTD saying it dents the image of TTD, the biggest Hindu organisation.

In a statement here on Saturday, Karunakar Reddy said the Union minister’s allegation that 1,000 non-Hindus working in TTD is baseless and affects TTD’s image and also hurts devotees’ sentiments.

He said the NDA coalition which is often boasting that it would clean the TTD should act on the allegation or the minister should withdraw it. “It is surprising that so far the authorities concerned, including TTD, its chairman, EO, endowments department and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, have not reacted to the Union minister’s allegation and the government owe an explanation on Sanjay’s statement,” he said.

Karunakar Reddy also suspected a conspiracy behind the minister’s allegation as nearly 20 per cent of the employees in TTD were allegedly non-Hindus which is untrue and an insult to TTD trust board and also its employees.