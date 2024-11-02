Bhumana to take charge as district YSRCP chief tomorrow

Tirupati: The newly appointed YSRCP president for Chittoor and Tirupati districts Bhuana Karunakar Reddy will take charge on Sunday. A large public meeting is planned near the 150-feet national highway close to Tirupati to mark the occasion. Ahead of this programme which the party has planned in a grand manner, Bhumana, along with State party’s General Secretary Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and other local leaders, visited the venue to assess arrangements for the event on Friday evening.

With Bhumana’s induction as the district president, Chevireddy has urged party leaders, workers, and YSR followers from across the region to attend the event in large numbers. He specifically requested leaders and supporters from each panchayat within the Chandragiri constituency to come together to show their support. The party has been mobilising party cadres from all constituencies for the meeting, The grand ceremony will be held at the venue near Southern Spice Hotel, located along the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta National Highway, and is set to take place from 9 am to 11 am on Sunday. Chevireddy expressed hope that the gathering will be a massive success, showcasing the party’s unity and strength in the region.

Meanwhile, several leaders of YSRCP from various constituencies in the district have been meeting Bhumana Karunakar Reddy during the past one week expressing their full cooperation to the new chief of the party.