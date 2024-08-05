BJP demands action on ‘ambulance mafia’ in Tirupati

Tirupati: BJP senior leader and party State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas demanded Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to take action on ambulance mafia in Tirupati. He met the Minister at his office in Amravati on Sunday and submitted a memorandum, seeking tough measures to contain the ambulance mafia robbing poor people.

Srinivas said private ambulances at Ruia, SVIMS, Maternity Hospital and Children's Hospital formed into a ring, forcing people coming to these hospitals for treatment to pay more to take patients back to home.

Despite demands from political parties, social organisations and patients seeking the officials and police to control ambulance mafia, the problem remains unchecked. He urged Minister Satya Kumar to look into the matter and solve the problem.

The BJP leader also requested the Minister to activate ‘Maha Prasthanam’, free ambulance facility.