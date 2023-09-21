BJP leaders hail women’s quota bill

Tirupati: BJP leaders hailed the 33 percent reservation bill for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. They described that Prime Minister Modi’s initiative in making this dream true should be written with golden letters in the annals of history. On the occasion, a programme called ‘Thank you Modi ji’ was held in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy quoted the famous saying ‘Yatra Naryasthu Pujayanthe Ramanthe Tatra Devatha’ and said that wherever women are worshipped and respected there, gods will exist. Allocating a special quota for women in the legislative bodies is a proud moment and in the future their decisions would become crucial in the development of the nations, he said.

Rayalaseema Abrivrudhi committee co-convenor Dr D Srihari Rao said that though former PMs Deve Gowda, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh introduced Women reservation bill in the Parliament, they could not be passed due to lack of majority. As the Narendra Modi government is having full majority besides several other parties supporting the bill, it could be introduced without any hitches now.

Along with Bhanu Prakash, another spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, BJP district president Chandrappa, state secretary Munisubramanyam, Tirupati Assembly convenor K Ajay Kumar, Naresh, Sarath, Parthasarthi, Kittu and others took part.

In a separate programme, BJP Mahila Morcha Tirupati district general secretary Kavitha and others thanked the Prime Minister for bringing the women reservation bill.

District Mahila Morcha president Prasanthi Raju, Kalyani, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Akkipalli Munikrishnayya, Vijay Kumar and T Subrmanyam Reddy were also present.