BJP seeks V-C to stop other religious propaganda in SVU

Tirupati: A delegation of BJP leaders led by party spokesperson and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy submitted a representation to SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, seeking to stop other religious propaganda in the university campus.

BJP leaders said that many people working in the university are found propagating Christianity and inducing students to convert. Posters, books and leaflets were also found in students’ hostel rooms and at other places in the university, they pointed out. Bhanu Prakash said that TTD has provided 1,000 acres of its land for setting up university and is giving an annual grant.

As such, other religious propaganda attempting to convert students is not tolerable, Reddy said seeking the Vice-Chancellor to take steps immediately to check Christian propaganda in the campus.