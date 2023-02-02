Budget totally ignored pilgrim city: CPM

Tirupati: The CPM strongly denounced the Union Budget 2023-24 introduced in the Parliament on Wednesday as it is in no way beneficial to Tirupati district. Sharply reacting to the Budget introduced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, CPM district secretary V Nagaraju, in a statement, said there were no allocations made in the budget for the Central institutions and undertakings located in Tirupati district. "No allocations made to the educational institutions under the Central government and also for the revival of the much ignored Mannavaram project to generate employment," he said adding that the same was the case with the Railways Coach Repair Shop (CRS) at Renigunta which direly requires liberal financing from the Centre to enhance its production capacity.

Even the much-touted proposal of development of Tirupati railway station as world-class station, got no allocation in the budget, the CPM leader said criticising the BJP government for ignoring Tirupati. Further, he said there was no proposal to increase the train services to the world famous Hindu pilgrim centre Tirupati disappointing the people of the district and also devotees across the country.

Ironically, the same BJP government allocated funds to the tune of Rs 5,000 crores to Karnataka with an eye on the elections soon in the state at the cost of states like AP which is deplorable ,he said seeking the people to realise the real colour of the saffron party.