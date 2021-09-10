Celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi by adhering to Covid norms: SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati : Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu suggested the people to celebrate Vianayaka Chathurthi festival strictly following the High Court orders and government directions of adhering to Covid appropriate behavior. He also revealed that no permission was accorded to DJ sounds, idol installations at centers and also processions were not allowed.

After inspecting Vinayaka Sagar on Karkambadi Road to review the arrangements and security on Thursday, he categorically said no permission was given to install large idols at the centres of the streets and also sought the public including youth not to create law and order problem during festivities and also informed there was no permission for DJ sounds and the violators would be punished as per law.