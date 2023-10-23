Chakrasnanam Marks The Conclusion of Navaratri Brahmotsavams

Tirumala : The nine-day religious Navaratri Brahmotsavams concluded on a grand not with the sacred Chakra Snanam on Monday.

Earlier, the processional deities of Sri Malayappa along with His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi accompanied by Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar were taken to the Swamy Pushkarini adjacent to the Sri Bhuvaraha Swamy temple. After rendering the holy Snapana Tirumanjanam to the Utsava deities amidst the chanting of Veda Mantras, the anthropomorphic form of Srivaru was immersed in the waters of the temple tank.

The pilgrims who were waiting for the auspicious moment also took holy dip in the sacred waters chanting Govind Nama with utmost devotion and elation. Both the Pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman Karunakara Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy and other board members, TTD officials, dignitaries, district officials were also present.











































