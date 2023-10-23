Live
- Building of Manipur’s new civil Secretariat halted for over 10 years due to court cases
- Those who praised me, including Raje, suffered, says Gehlot
- Modi speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan, discusses West Asia crisis
- Rai writes to Kejriwal over absence of key officials from meet to tackle AQI
- DGCA suspends operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy from its bases across country
- Delhi Police lodges FIR against ‘GO Mechanic’ founders; investors allege criminal conspiracy, fraud, forgery by company
- New vaccines best defence for 65 mn people suffering long Covid, says experts
- TDP-Janasena vaccine is the only cure for YSRCP virus
- IREDA clocks 54% jump in net profit for July-September quarter
- Pawan-Lokesh may take up joint campaign soon. Joint manifesto and joint action finalized today
Just In
Chakrasnanam Marks The Conclusion of Navaratri Brahmotsavams
The nine-day religious Navaratri Brahmotsavams concluded on a grand not with the sacred Chakra Snanam on Monday
Tirumala : The nine-day religious Navaratri Brahmotsavams concluded on a grand not with the sacred Chakra Snanam on Monday.
Earlier, the processional deities of Sri Malayappa along with His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi accompanied by Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar were taken to the Swamy Pushkarini adjacent to the Sri Bhuvaraha Swamy temple. After rendering the holy Snapana Tirumanjanam to the Utsava deities amidst the chanting of Veda Mantras, the anthropomorphic form of Srivaru was immersed in the waters of the temple tank.
The pilgrims who were waiting for the auspicious moment also took holy dip in the sacred waters chanting Govind Nama with utmost devotion and elation. Both the Pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman Karunakara Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy and other board members, TTD officials, dignitaries, district officials were also present.