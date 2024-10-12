Chakrasnanam Ritual Concludes at Tirumala amid Brahmotsavam

The sacred ritual of Chakrasnanam was performed at Pushkarini as part of the ongoing Brahmotsavam celebrations on Saturday, marking the conclusion of this significant religious event. Following the ritual, devotees had the opportunity to partake in a holy bath, a cherished tradition believed to enhance spiritual purification.

The Brahmotsavam festivities, which spanned eight days, will come to an end at 7 PM today with the ceremonial flag hoisting. Throughout the celebration, various vehicle services were organized for the revered Malayappaswamy, ensuring that devotees could participate fully in the auspicious events.

The temple has long been a sanctuary for devotees, with Srivara providing shelter across a host of divine incarnations. With the festival coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the temple is expected to welcome a significant influx of worshippers, all eager to partake in the spiritual ambiance and rituals unique to this sacred time.