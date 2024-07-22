Chaturmasa Vratam commences in Tirumala

Tirumala: Chaturmasa Vrata Deeksha of both senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala commenced on a sacred note on Sunday.

Following the tradition, Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy followed by Sri Chinna Jeeyar and other disciples started from Pedda Jeeyar Mutt located adjacent to Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple and reached Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple and offered prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumala Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy said that Chaturmasa Deeksha is special in the tradition of Sri Vaishnava philosopher Sri Ramanujacharya. It is said that Lord Vishnu goes into Yogic Sleep on Ashada Shuddha Ekadashi and wakes up again on Karthika Shuddha Ekadashi. Therefore, this period of four months is called Chaturmasasam, and it is known through Puranas that Chaturmasa vratam has been parcticed since ancient times.

At the Mahadwaram of Srivari temple, the Jeeyar duo were offered a traditional welcome by TTD EO J Syamala Rao and JEO Veerabrahmam.

After offering prayers at Ranganayakula Mandapam, Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy was offered ''Melchat' while his deputy with 'Ulchat' Vastram. Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham was also present.