Chennai-based devotee donates Rs 6 cr to TTD

Chennai-based donor Vardhaman Jain has donated largesse to TTD Trusts on Sunday.

Tirumala: Chennai-based donor Vardhaman Jain has donated largesse to TTD Trusts on Sunday.

At Ranganayakula Mandapam at Tirumala temple, he handed over DDs for Rs 5 crore to TTD for SVBC and another Rs one crore for SV Gosamrakshana Trust to the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. The donor has contributed to several Trusts of TTD in the past also.

