Live
- The Role of Synthetic Data in Robotics and AI Model Training Using Advanced Simulation Tool
- Doda police holds awareness programme on newly-amended criminal laws
- IWL: East Bengal make Nita FA dance to their tune to stay on top
- Shaping Liquidity Risk Management: Padmini Bulani
- Andhra Pradesh: Extramarital Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder in Chittoor
- Android 16: Possible Beta Launch Dates and What to Expect
- Make Odisha dowry-free: Pravati
- Singapore Prez visit historic: CM
- Dipali move to seek CBI probe
- World Magji Day celebrated in Dhenkanal
Just In
Chennai-based devotee donates Rs 6 cr to TTD
Highlights
Chennai-based donor Vardhaman Jain has donated largesse to TTD Trusts on Sunday.
Tirumala: Chennai-based donor Vardhaman Jain has donated largesse to TTD Trusts on Sunday.
At Ranganayakula Mandapam at Tirumala temple, he handed over DDs for Rs 5 crore to TTD for SVBC and another Rs one crore for SV Gosamrakshana Trust to the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. The donor has contributed to several Trusts of TTD in the past also.
Next Story