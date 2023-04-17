Chennai-Shirdi Bharat Gaurav train from April 27

Tirupati: SRMPR Rail, a rail service under the Bharat Gaurav Train by the Indian Railways, has begun operating trains to Shirdi which originates from Chennai. Ticket booking has already begun for this Shirdi Shub Yathra special train.

The Chennai-based SRMPR is registered under SRMPR Global Railways and is having its maiden run under the Bharat Gaurav scheme on April 27 from Chennai to Shirdi. Under the Bharat Gaurav trains policy, the railways allow private operators or service providers to lease trains from the Indian Railways to conduct theme-based circuit to promote tourism packages.

The lessee can operate trains on any circuit of their choice. The Ministry of Railways says the service is meant to promote the country's rich cultural heritage. The tour is managed by Travel Times India Pvt Ltd. The tour operators recognised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, have operated nearly 600 plus tourist trains.

Passengers can board this train at Chennai Egmore, Renigunta and Kadapa. The total duration of the tour package is six days. There are many attractions for tourists on this train service, including offering special facilities to senior citizens, LTC facility for government employees and all categories of A/C and non-AC coaches and unlimited South Indian meals is provided onboard and off board.

It also provides sightseeing and tour managers. CCTV cameras have been installed for security purposes. PA systems are installed for updating tourists on the arriving destinations and other entertainment purposes. Travelers may leave their luggage in lockers in the coaches themselves while going for sightseeing or a night stay. Dedicated train coordinators and managers are available in every coach to help tourists throughout the tour as told by the product director of Travel Times.

The ticket price covers the cost of the train fare, insurance, bed kit, rooms, all meals and beverages, sightseeing, transfers and tour managers who would accompany tourists throughout the tour. Package price for 3AC is Rs.13,077 and Sleeper class Rs.10270.

Tickets booking can be done online at www.bharatgauravtrain.com or by calling 7876101010 said the management in a release.