Chevireddy, followers on pilgrimage tour to Shirdi

Tirupati: The YSRCP leaders, activists and followers of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy from Chandragiri constituency set out on a pilgrimage to Shirdi for darshan of Saibaba.

The activists led by former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and party youth leader Chevireddy Mohit Reddy left in a special train from Tiruchanur railway station near here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy said the Yatra was to get a spiritual solace and boost up the morale of the party workers who were facing “harassment” from the ruling TDP leaders.

YSRCP youth leader Chevireddy Mohit Reddy said the pilgrimage to Shirdi will help the party workers to take a break from their busy political life.

“My father every year organises such trips for the party workers to visit holy places and this year the Yatra is for Shirdi to have darshan of Saibaba who preached simple life and service to the needy to reach the God.”

It may be recalled that Mohit Reddy was recently arrested and let off on bail after his name was included in the list of accused in connection with the attack on TDP leader and Chandragiri MLA Pulivathi Nani on May 14 in the city.