Chittoor police begins technical training over crime investigation for constables

Tirupati: Chittoor Police has started technical analysis training over various crimes investigation. On the orders of Chittoor Superintendent of police S Senthil Kumar IPS, today AS admin DN Mahesh inaugurated a Technical Analysis Wing training session in Chittoor Dist with a batch of 20 newly enlisted constables who are having B. Tech education qualification.

The main aim of this training session is to train a pool of technical persons to help in detection of cases with the analysis of CDR (Call Detail Record Analysis & Tower Dump Analysis. Trained constables services will be utilized in all subdivisions & in a Cyber Cell. It may be noted that often people are lodging complaints about OTP frauds, Online shopping frauds, Facebook frauds, Job frauds, EMail frauds, Lucky draw frauds, Lottery frauds etc.

Sometimes it was very difficult to investigate the IT frauds without any clue. ASP admin DN Mahesh Babu said that by this new technical training young constables can play a key role in the above-said type of crimes detection.