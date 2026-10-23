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Chittoor rly station to get Rs 31 cr makeover

In Short

Chittoor railway station is undergoing a ₹31 crore redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, featuring upgraded passenger amenities and modern infrastructure.

Guntakal Division Senior Commercial Manager K Satyanarayana visiting Chittoor Railway station on Thursday
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Guntakal Division Senior Commercial Manager K Satyanarayana visiting Chittoor Railway station on Thursday

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Tirupati: Chittoor railway station is being redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 31 crore under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The project aims to give passengers better facilities and a more comfortable travel experience.

During his visit to the station as part of Indian Railways’ Jan Samvad programme on Thursday, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Guntakal, K Satyanarayana said the work will include improved parking, better toilets, escalators, lifts, foot overbridges, air-conditioned waiting halls, retiring rooms and lounges. Similar upgrades are happening at stations across the country to improve infrastructure and amenities.

Jan Samvad programme focuses on understanding passengers’ problems, needs and suggestions. Satyanarayana spoke with local passengers, members of passenger associations, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) and representatives from Chamber of Commerce.

He explained that the programme looks at passenger amenities, cleanliness, parking and other facilities at the station. The feedback collected will be shared with senior officials at the divisional and zonal levels, and the railways will try to address the issues wherever possible.

During the interaction, local residents asked for a train service between Chittoor and Chennai. Satyanarayana said he would raise the proposal with senior officials and push for it to be examined at zonal headquarters.

Pradeep Vennelakanti
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Pradeep Vennelakanti

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Tags

Chittoor Railway StationAmrit Bharat Station SchemeGuntakal Railway DivisionJan Samvad CampaignRailway Infrastructure Modernisation
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