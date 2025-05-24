City Diagnostic Centre at Ruia Hospital nearing its completion

Tirupati: The much-awaited City Diagnostic Centre at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati is set to be inaugurated soon. On Friday, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar conducted a review meeting with officials from Ruia Hospital and the District Medical and Health Department to oversee the arrangements and amenities required for the new facility.

During the review, the Collector examined the infrastructure and enquired about the necessary medical equipment and related expenses. He directed the concerned medical officials to prepare and submit proposals for the procurement of additional equipment required for the diagnostic centre.

The Collector also instructed District Medical and Health Officer Dr V Balakrishna Naik to make arrangements for deputing lab technicians to the diagnostic centre to ensure uninterrupted functioning. He emphasised the need for proper manpower and technical support to deliver quality services.

Set up at a cost of about Rs 10 crore, the diagnostic centre will have the state-of-the-art amenities with all advanced testing facilities. Currently the centre is equipped to conduct 60 types of tests, including blood, urine, and other essential diagnostic procedures. Plans are underway to increase the capacity to 134 tests. However, officials noted that equipment kits for an additional 15 tests are still needed.

Efforts are being made to enable the diagnostic centre to cater to patients referred from nearly 20 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) around Tirupati. This expansion aims to strengthen the healthcare delivery system for people in the surrounding rural and urban areas. The review meeting was attended by Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr Radha, SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu, and other key medical officials.