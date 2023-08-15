City MLA, Mayor Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurate newly set up ‘free left’ facilities

Tirupati: As an Independence Day bonanza, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) on Monday evening threw open the free left turn facility provided at three important junctions in the city for the convenience of people. City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and others formally declared open the newly developed free lefts at Town Club Junction, Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule Junction and the court road.

The MLA along with the Mayor and others unveiled the Dandi March statues at MR Palli Junction to remind the people about the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi and also rekindle patriotic spirit.

The municipal corporation spent an amount of Rs 1.93 crore including widening and laying of CC road from GRT to court along the

SP Office compound wall cost (Rs 32.45 L), providing free left at south-east corner of town club near NTR Statue (Rs 38.40 L) and free left at North-West corner of TTD Music College in Balaji Colony junction (Rs 40.92 L). They also unveiled Dandi March statues and beautification of the Island at MR Palli Junction. The paintings including reproducing the picturesque evergreen Seshachalam hill view at the town club corner and captivating drawings of the Indian traditional music and instruments reflecting our rich heritage of arts and culture turned a major attraction.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA and Mayor extended the 77th Independence Day greetings to the people of the pilgrim city and recalled the sacrifices made by thousands of freedom fighters to free the country from the British rule. Corporators SK Babu, Narasimhachari, Venkateswarlu, SE Mohan and others were present.