CJI NV Ramana to inaugurate separate district court today

Tirupati: Aiming at reducing pendency of the cases, a separate district court for red sanders smuggling cases will start functioning here from June 9.

Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana will be inaugurating the special court at TUDA Complex located beside the ESI Hospital in Tirupati on Thursday. This will be the first court in the State to deal with red sanders smuggling cases which would help in quick clearance of cases.

The rise in red sanders smuggling cases is contributing to the rise in pending cases and this has prompted the State government to set up a separate court to deal with red sanders smuggling cases.

Accordingly, a Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court and a District Court has been sanctioned to deal with red sanders smuggling cases in which District Court to come to function.

It may be noted here that the red sander trees are widespread in Seshachalam forest. Despite government efforts to contain the red logs smuggling and bringing about an amendment to the Forest Act of 2016, the illegal smuggling of red sanders logs was continuing.

In this backdrop, the government has decided to reduce pendency in cases and ensure their speedy disposal. Speaking to The Hans India, Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) SP Meda Sundar Rao said the district court for forest offences will help in reducing pendency of the cases of red sanders smuggling.

He also informed that the pending cases in regular courts have gone up and it became a burden to the regular courts in resolving them and also added that it will take at least two years to resolve a red sanders case in a regular court.