CM committed to create jobs for locals: Minister Kakani

Servepalle (SPSR Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that YSRCP was responsible in making an Act compulsory for providing 75 per cent of jobs to locals in private industries.

Speaking after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually laid foundation stone for the construction of Kribhco and Vishwa Samudra Bio Ethanol Plants from Tadepalli camp office at Servepalle village of Venkatachalam mandal on Thursday, the Minister said following the establishment of two Ethanol Plants, as many as 1,050 local youth will get jobs and such move also helps in enhancing the living standards of Servepalle people.

Minister Kakani recalled that earlier jobs were provided to 200 youth in Krishnapatnam village, who’s families gave lands for the establishment of AP Genco third unit. He appealed Kribhco and Vishwa Samudra organisers to extend their cooperation in providing jobs to local youth as Servepalle is a backward area in the district.

The Minister informed that compensation has been provided to the farmers, who have given their lands for the establishment of the units. He lauded district Collector M Harinarayanan for taking initiative for establishing Ethanol Plants in Servepalle.

MLC Parvatha Reddy Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Plants directors VSR Prasad, MR Sharma, Venugooal, District Industries GM Sudhakar and others were present.