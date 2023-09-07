Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 07 September, 2023
- G20 to showcase India as new global power
- Golden flowers worth Rs 2 cr donated to Tirumala temple
- VIT-AP Men’s Basketball team wins gold medal
- QIS Educational Institutions signs MoU with Malaysian varsity
- Crimes against women: Cops ensure 54 convictions in Vijayawada
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 7 September, 2023
- APERC rolls back restrictions on power usage by industries
- Create awareness on Lok Adalat, SP Arif Hafeez tells officials
- Jagananna Arogya Suraksha at village level from Sept 30
Just In
CM Jagan to inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu flyover on Sept 18
TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy directs officials to complete all works by September 15
Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the prestigious Srinivasa Sethu flyover, providing swift and smooth transport facility to pilgrims and locals in Tirupati to Alipiri on September 18.
Speaking after reviewing the last phase of pending works on Srinivasa Sethu with TTD and MCT officials at his chambers in TTD administrative building, the EO directed officials concerned to ensure the completion of works like cross barriers, modernisation of roads, central dividers, footpaths, painting, BT topping etc by September 15. He requested the MCT Commissioner Haritha to commence trial runs from September 12 itself.
TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, FA&CAO Balaji, CE Nageswar Rao, SE (TMC) Mohan, EE Chandrasekhar, AFCONS Project Director Murugesan were also present