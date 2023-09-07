CM Jagan to inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu flyover on Sept 18

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the prestigious Srinivasa Sethu flyover, providing swift and smooth transport facility to pilgrims and locals in Tirupati to Alipiri on September 18.

Speaking after reviewing the last phase of pending works on Srinivasa Sethu with TTD and MCT officials at his chambers in TTD administrative building, the EO directed officials concerned to ensure the completion of works like cross barriers, modernisation of roads, central dividers, footpaths, painting, BT topping etc by September 15. He requested the MCT Commissioner Haritha to commence trial runs from September 12 itself.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, FA&CAO Balaji, CE Nageswar Rao, SE (TMC) Mohan, EE Chandrasekhar, AFCONS Project Director Murugesan were also present