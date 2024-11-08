CM lays stones for two sub stations in Tirupati district

Tirupati: In response to the growing demand for uninterrupted, high-quality power supply for homes, industries and commercial establishments, the State government inaugurated multiple substations under Transco today. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the 400/220 KV GIS substation at Tallayapalem in the CRDA region of Guntur district on Thursday along with several other substations at different places. He also laid foundation stones for some of the substations on this occasion.

The CM has laid stones for two substations in Tirupati district. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, CMD of APSPDCL K Santosh Rao, Transco SE Karunakar and SE APSPDCL Surendra Naidu were present along with other public representatives took part in one of the virtual foundation stone-laying ceremonies for the 132/33 KV Substation at Thukivakam, a project valued at Rs 76.89 crore.

District Collector Venkateswar noted that upgrades to the 132 KV Renigunta Substation and improvements to the cable line between Chandragiri and Rachaganneri are underway. Once completed, these projects are expected to benefit approximately 50,000 consumers in Tirupati Urban, Tirupati Rural and Renigunta mandals, addressing power fluctuations and ensuring a reliable power supply for residential, agricultural, tourism, commercial and industrial needs.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the 132/33 KV Mambattu Substation, aimed at serving the Mambattu SEZ, Apache SEZ, and nearby mandals. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, MLA Dr N Vijayasri and RDO Kiranmai attended the ceremony, highlighting the new substation’s potential to improve power quality and support nearly 3,00,000 consumers in Sullurpet and Tada mandals.

Joint Collector Bansal emphasised that these substations would support the state’s rapidly growing industrial and residential sectors, with plans to reduce transmission losses and power interruptions while ensuring reliable voltage levels. The State government, he added, remains steadfast in its mission to deliver enhanced services to its citizens through continued infrastructure development and quality power supply.