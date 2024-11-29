CM Naidu extends aid to families in need through CMRF

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to supporting those in need by extending financial assistance to four families facing severe health and financial crises. The aid, provided under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), was handed over at his residence in Naravaripalle on Thursday night.

Among the beneficiaries was 13-year-old Jatti Manasa, daughter of J Kusuma Kumari from Vayalpad mandal, who is being treated for lung disorder at Ankur Hospital. Her family received Rs 5 lakh after the Chief Minister responded swiftly to their emotional video appeal.

In another case, Harshavardhan Babu, a 19-year-old from Seshapuram in Chandragiri mandal, has been battling kidney ailments. Recognising his family’s financial difficulties, CM Naidu provided Rs 3 lakh for his medical care.

R Nagaraj from a rural area near Tirupati sought assistance for his mother, who is grappling with a severe kidney condition. The family’s dire financial circumstances prompted the Chief Minister to grant Rs 2 lakh for her treatment. In addition to these, T Krishnayya from Chinna Ramapuram in Chandragiri mandal, suffering from neck lumps requiring urgent treatment, received Rs 1.5 lakh in aid after appealing for help. The cheques were distributed in the presence of District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and local MLA Pulivarthi Nani. Earlier, Naidu along with his family members visited Sivalayam at Seshapuram near Naravaripalle and offered prayers to the presiding deity.