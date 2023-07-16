CM to attend ‘Nethanna Nestham’ programme in Venkatagiri on July 21

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on July 21 to participate in Nethanna Netstham programme.

He will disburse the financial assistance to the weaver beneficiaries for 2023-23 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by pressing the computer button.

This will be the fifth instalment in which the government is providing the assistance to the weavers.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for environment, forests, power and mining Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Joint Collector DK Balaji, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, district YSRCP president Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy and other officials visited the public meeting ground in Venkatagiri on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements. They directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit and make the programme a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that all officials should work to make the Chief Minister’s programme a grand success. Any mistakes identified during the previous visits should not be repeated this time.

Referring to Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, the Minister said that, though he won with a big majority on YSRCP ticket now he is working against the party. After that, Ramkumar Reddy has been appointed as YSRCP coordinator in the constituency and he would win with a huge majority in the next elections.

District Collector Venkataramana Reddy said that duties have been entrusted to officials to look after the arrangements at the helipad, for the road show and public meeting. Stage arrangements, providing drinking water and breakfast to the people attending the public meeting, transport, medical camp, ambulance, photo gallery, LED screens and other things will be completely taken care of by the respective officials.

MLCs Merugu Murali, P Chandrasekhara Reddy and B Kalyana Chakravarthi, MLAs K Sanjeevaiah and K Adimulam, Gudur RDO Kiran Kumar, DRDA PD AD Jyothi, MEPMA PD Radhamma and other officials were present.