CM to present silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara today; Security beefed up

Tirupati: In a ceremonial gesture on the occasion of Salakatla Brahmotsavams, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirumala on Friday evening to present the traditional silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government.

With the Chief Minister’s impending visit, the district police department has intensified security arrangements. A comprehensive review meeting was held at Tirupati airport to guide the convoy team and drivers regarding safety protocols and the route. The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at the Airport in the evening and will proceed to Tirumala via road. The offering of silk clothes is an age-old tradition symbolising the State’s reverence for the deity.

Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu oversaw the convoy rehearsal from the Airport to Tirumala temple. Accompanied by senior police officials and intelligence officers, the SP supervised the security arrangements along the route, ensuring foolproof planning.

The SP, along with TTD EO J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the arrangements near the Tirumala temple premises and the security setup. Each zone was carefully monitored to prevent any untoward incidents. With a focus on ensuring the safety and convenience of the pilgrims during the Brahmotsavams, the SP

indicated the deployment of 5,145 police personnel across key areas. This strong security presence aims to ensure smooth proceedings

throughout the festival. Additional SP Nagabhushan Rao, DSPs, CIs, RIs and other key police and intelligence officials were also present.