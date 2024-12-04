CoE transforms Kuppam into a hub of horticulture innovation

Kuppam (Chittoor district): The Centre of Excellence (CoE) in horticulture in Kuppam has earned a nationwide reputation, said MLC Kancharla Srikanth. Speaking at the inaugural session of a three-day training programme at the Horticulture Hub in Kuppam on Tuesday, Srikanth highlighted the strides made in adopting advanced Israeli technology for innovative agricultural practices.

The programme, organised by the State government’s Horticulture Mission in collaboration with Indo-Israel Embassy in New Delhi, aims to impart cutting-edge scientific techniques to 40 horticulture department officials from 12 States. The training, scheduled from December 3 to 5, includes sessions on mulching, drip irrigation, advanced cultivation methods and nursery management, using PowerPoint presentations led by expert trainers.

The first day’s event saw participation from Uri Rubinstein, Agricultural Attaché from the Indo-Israel Embassy, New Delhi; project officer Brahmadev; district horticulture officer Madhusudan Reddy; APMIP officer Balasubramaniam and horticulture assistant director Koteswar Rao among others.

Srikanth described the CoE as a significant achievement for the region, attributing its establishment to the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He noted that the CoE has transformed Kuppam into a hub of horticultural innovation, creating opportunities for local farmers to adopt multi-crop cultivation for higher income. He also announced plans to introduce training programs for students and efforts to establish a horticulture university in Kuppam.

He elaborated on the government’s commitment to making Kuppam a centre of agricultural development, including proposals for an airport to facilitate the transport of vegetables, fruits and flowers to other regions. He revealed plans to set up food processing units and knowledge centres in Kuppam to drive agricultural innovation.

The international delegates attending the event explored the methods adopted at the CoE, with horticulture officials providing insights into the region’s unique approaches to farming. The programme underscored the growing recognition of Kuppam as a leader in agricultural research and development.