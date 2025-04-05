Collect feedback from pilgrims, TTD staff told

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao reviewed the feedback and suggestions given by the devotees on the various amenities being provided by TTD.

On Friday evening, he held a meeting with officers of various departments at the TTD administration building along with additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam and In-charge CVSO Harshavardhan Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO instructed the officials to take steps to ensure that the facilities provided to devotees coming for darshan of the Lord are satisfactory. He said that information should be collected from devotees from time to time on the distribution of Annaprasadam, milk and drinking water being provided to devotees in the Sarva Darshan and Special Entry Darshan queue lines and a comprehensive analytical report should be prepared.

He ordered steps to ensure that laddu prasadams are distributed to devotees without delay at the counters where they are distributed.

He suggested that feedback should be collected from devotees on the transport facilities available to devotees coming to Tirumala, so that better services can be provided to them.

He said the number of free buses should be increased in Tirumala at night to avoid any problems to devotees.

The EO instructed the officials to create a special app for the staff to increase cleanliness in various areas and cottages in Tirumala, create awareness about this app, and take steps to resolve the problems through the complaints received and make the surroundings cleaner.

He asked the staff to create awareness on the app so that detailed information about rooms allotment and vacation can be done without delay.

The EO also directed that steps should be taken to ensure that there will be no delay in luggage transportation.

He also conducted a review on the Srivari Darshan, accommodation facilities, Annaprasadam distribution in queues, Kalyana Katta, transport, vigilance, sanitation and other departments.

TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana and officials of various departments participated.