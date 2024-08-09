Collector inspects site for Oberoi hotel development

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar visited the 20-acre site designated for Oberoi Hotel at Dev Lok near AP Tourism Development Corporation’s transport office. Accompanied by officials from Revenue and Tourism Departments, The Collector highlighted the significant potential for tourism and hospitality growth in Tirupati district.

He noted that Tirupati, already renowned for its holy sites such as Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala and Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy Temple, is also home to attractions like Tupili Palem Beach, Irakam Divulu and Talakona. The district, recognised for its medical and educational facilities, as well as industrial zones and robust transportation infrastructure, presents ample opportunities for hospitality sector expansion.

He emphasised that the influx of 75,000 to one lakh tourists, students and visitors daily creates a strong case for establishing high-end hotels such as the 7-star Oberoi hotel and Hyatt hotel in the area. Such developments are expected to boost local employment and generate additional revenue for the government.

During the visit, Dr Venkateswar reviewed plans and issued directives to ensure the project's success. The inspection was attended by Zoo Curator Selvam, RDO Nishanth Reddy, District Tourism Officer Rupendra Nath and other officials.