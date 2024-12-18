Collector, Nagari MLA inspect damaged road near Vadamalapet

Tirupati: Following the recent heavy rains that lashed the district, the old Arakkonam-Renigunta Road near the outskirts of Vadamalapet was severely damaged due to the overflow-ing Sreemallivari Vanka stream.

In response to the damage, District Collector Dr S Venka-teswar accompanied by Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash and other officials, conducted an inspection on Tuesday evening.

The damage caused by the heavy rains has posed signifi-cant challenges to local transportation, and the district administration is taking swift measures to address the sit-uation and ensure smooth traffic flow.

During the visit, the Collector and the MLA discussed the situation with District R&B engineering officer Madhusudhan Rao. They directed officials to expedite temporary road restoration work to minimise traffic dis-ruptions and to prepare estimates for permanent repairs.

The Collector also instructed District Panchayati Raj engi-neering officer Ram Mohan to clear the jungle along the alternate route currently being used by vehicles travelling between Vadamalapet and the highway. Officials assured that work would begin as soon as the water flow subsides and the Collector stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards during repairs.

R&B DE Amarnath Reddy, Vadamalapet tahsildar Zareena Begum, RI Jani Basha, several other public representa-tives and officials were present.