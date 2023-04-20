Complete Gangamma temple master plan road by April 30: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy directed the officials to complete the Gangamma temple master plan road within 10 days.

The MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha inspected the master plan road going on in full swing here on Wednesday.

The MLA wanted the municipal corporation officials to speed up the works so as to complete it by month end, keeping the Maha Samprokshanam and also the annual Jatara in view.

The Maha Samprokshanam will be held from May 1 to 5 while Jatara will be held from May 9 to 17, which attracts thousands of devotees, he said.

It may be noted here that the Corporation took up 14 master plan roads in the city including Gangamma temple to ease traffic congestion and lay a path for the development of colonies in the eastern part of city.

Under the plan, the Gangamma temple master plan road will be widened to 60 ft road from Gandhi statue to PK Layout and 40ft road from PK Layout to Gangamma temple which is nearing completion.

The Gangamma temple master plan road aims to widen the narrow thoroughfare, which is pending for long, to provide an alternate route to the busy Tilak

road and Tirumala bypass road connecting the well-developed and thickly populated northern part of city with the commercial

areas and RTC bus station and Railway station at the centre of the city.