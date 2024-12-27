Cong flays TTD move to remove non-Hindu staff

Tirupati: Congress senior leader and former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan expressed concern regarding TTD’s move either to dismiss its non-Hindu employees or to recommend their reassignment to other government departments. It could lead to unrest among the employees, he added.

Along with the party activists, he staged a dharna near TTD administrative building here on Thursday.

The TTD Trust Board recently passed a resolution to identify non-Hindus working in TTD to shift them to State government service, which aligns with the TTD Act, which allows only Hindus to work in TTD.

Chinta Mohan stated that such move could provoke negative response affecting Hindus settled abroad. There is every possibility that the removal of non-Hindus employees from the TTD may displease the newly elected president Donald Trump, which may have an impact on NRIs in US.

He demanded the TTD to allow darshan based on the recommendation of TTD employees and journalists. Presently the TTD is allowing special darshan to those recommended by MPs, MLAs and MLCs.