Contract, outsourced employees, teachers to take part in Chalo Vijayawada on Jan 31

Tirupati: AP State government contract outsourcing employees, teachers and workers (APSGCOETW) JAC chairman Gandikota Naaga Venkatesh said that a series of protest programmes will be held including Chalo Vijayawada on January 31 to exert pressure on the State government on their long pending demands.

APSGCOETW JAC meeting was held at the CPM office here on Monday and the members passed many resolutions as part of their future action plan.

Demanding implementation of minimum basic, HRA and DA for employees cadre-wise, implementation of 11th PRC and also regularisation of employees working on contract and outsourcing basis in the government departments, he said a Chalo Vijayawada programme will be organised after conducting a series of protest programmes at district level at all places. As per the decision taken at the JAC meeting, he said that the contract and outsourced employees working in municipalities will participate in dharna at all Collectorates in the State on January 19, electricity, RTC, universities and TTD employees will stage a protest on January 20, employes working in different government departments and those working for various welfare schemes will take part in the agitation on January 21.

The JAC members will take part in Chalo Vijayawada and he called upon employees working on contract and outsourcing basis in government departments to participate in the protest programmes to make them a big success.

JAC Joint Secretary Lokesh Babu, leaders Muniraja, CITU leaders Subramanayam, Balsubramanayam, Veterinary University leaders M Narayana, C Gopinath, Ravi and others were present.