Contribute to achieve equality in society, people urged
Tirupati: Constitution Day commemorating adoption of constitution of India was observed here on Tuesday.
On the occasion, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya called upon people to strive for the equality in the society with the spirit of the Constitution.
Stating that the Indian Constitution is a model for other countries, she said the real goal of the Constitution can be achieved through upliftment of the poor and ensuring justice to all.
Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, SE Syam Sundar, ASPs Ravi Manoharachari, Srinivasa Rao, Giridhar, Raveendra Reddy were present.
At a separate meeting, District SP L Subbarayudu said the Indian Constitution which is hailed as one of the best in the world was the brainwork of Dr B R Ambedkar. The avowed aim of the Constitution was to provide equal opportunities to everybody. “Every religion has its own sacred book but for all Indians the only sacred text is Our constitution,” the SP said.
He said it is the responsibility of all to work for achieving the dreams of our Constitutional makers.