Cover-up work raises many eyebrows in Chandragiri

Tirupati: Painting the benches, to cover the name of YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy carved on them, with yellow painting in several villages in Chandragiri constituency, has raised many eyebrows.

According to information, the benches were purchased with Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) funds and were set up in all the villages in six mandals - Yerravaripalem, Pakala, Chinnagottigallu, Chandragiri, Ramachandrapuram and Tirupati Rural – for the convenience of people.

These benches, with Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s name painted, were set up at prominent areas in villages used to catch the attention of everyone, giving indirect publicity to Chevireddy. It was hard to miss the name -Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Chairman, TUDA funds), which was painted in golden colour.

TDP leaders, who were in Opposition during that time, accused Bhaskar Reddy of splurging TUDA funds, instead of taking up development works in villages.

The change of government after 2024 elections emboldened TDP leaders in the constituency to press the officials to take steps to cover Chevireddy’s name on the benches. Following which, the TUDA floated tenders for painting the benches to cover up Bhaskar Reddy’s name, six months after the new regime took over, much to the elation of TDP activists and leaders.

However, the cover up work surprised everyone as the benches were painted with yellow, the colour of the ruling TDP. Several people criticised that the State government is following the footsteps of YSRCP, reminding TDP leaders criticising the former YSRCP government for using government funds for party propaganda.

TUDA sources informed that painting of more than 6,000 benches was over.