Tirupati: CPI to launch 'Desh ka Bachav, Modi Hatao' campaign on Apr 14

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will organise a month-long campaign in AP titled as 'Desh ka Bachav - Modi Hatao' from April 14 to May 15 to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, CPI national secretary K Narayana said the Centre conspired political humiliation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be tolerated. He wanted all the parties to unitedly launch a nation-wide movement to see that the most vindictive PM Narendra Modi was dethroned. CPI will take up a campaign in support of Rahul Gandhi from the village level in AP.





Narayana alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy made a secret agreement with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to save himself from the cases and agreed to fund the BJP campaign in the Karnataka elections. YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case probe is coming to end creating fear to the CM which forced him to go often to Delhi to see some delay to take place in the probe.





He also criticised the CM for maintaining silence on the Polavaram project which was delayed due to the non-cooperation of the Central government and demanded the rehabilitation of displaced persons. CPI state secretary P Harinath Reddy, state executive committee members V Jayalakshmi, Tirupati district secretary P Murali, Chittoor district secretary S Nagaraju, Chinnam Penchalaya, K Radhakrishna, Vishwanath and B Nadia were present.