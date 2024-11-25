CPM demands TTD to allocate Rs 100 cr every year for Tirupati development

Tirupati: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM held its 9th city council meeting at Vemana Vignana Kendram in the city on Sunday. Ahead of the meeting, a public march from the old municipal office to the venue was organised.

Addressing the gathering, party district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju highlighted the party's consistent efforts to address issues in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He emphasised CPM's dedication to improving facilities for devotees, resolving the grievances of contract workers, and advocating for the welfare of employees and the general public.

Nagaraju demanded the TTD to allocate Rs 100 crore in its budget every year for the comprehensive development of Tirupati city. He criticised the rising cost of living, stagnant incomes and growing unemployment, which have left ordinary citizens struggling. He pointed out that education and healthcare have become unaffordable, further burdening the common man.

CPM district committee member Kandarapu Murali recalled the party’s efforts in securing justice for forest workers at TTD, including a three-and-a-half-year-long hunger strike that successfully resolved their grievances. The party played a pivotal role in mobilising all political factions to address the challenges faced by contract workers, staging a hunger strike outside the TTD administrative building.

CPM city secretary T Subramanyam, committee members K Venugopal, M Madhav Krishna and others were present.