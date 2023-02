Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Indian international cricketer Suryakumar Yadav along with his family members on Tuesday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The cricketer during VIP break visited the shrine and had darshan, MPs including Princess Diya Kumari, Rajasthan, and Krishnadevarayulu, Narasaraopeta, AP, were also among the VIPs who offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday, according to the temple sources.