CVSO, SP hold review on security for Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore and Tirupati SP Parameshwar Reddy together on Friday evening discussed in length over the security arrangements for the ensuing Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams to be held in Tirumala from September 18 to 26.

Holding a review meet with officials over the security arrangements to be made on special days like visit of the Chief Minister, Garuda Seva, Rathotsavam and Chakra Snana keeping in view the past experiences.

The meeting also reviewed the steps to be taken to provide additional parking spaces along with installation of signboards without any inconvenience for the devotees coming for Brahmotsavams in vehicles.

They directed the cops to ensure hassle-free arrangements for the multitude of devotees coming for the annual mega festival.

Additional SP of Tirumala Muniramaiah, Special Officer of Estate Division Mallikarjuna, Special Officer of Annaprasadam Shastri, Deputy EO reception Bhaskar, VGOs Balireddy, Giridhar Rao, Nandakishore, Tirumala police and Vigilance-Security officers of TTD participated in the meeting.