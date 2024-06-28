Live
Deploy special parties to solve missing cases: SP Arief
Nellore: SP K Arief Hafeez directed the police personnel to deploy special parties to crack down missing cases in the district. Addressing the district level crime meeting here on Thursday, he expressed displeasure over the poor performance of officials in tracing out missing women, girls, old age people.
The SP suggested that special party police should seek cooperation of IT core team, CCS, Cyber and other departments in tracing missing persons. He ordered the police to open sheets on those involved in murders, POSCO cases.
Hafeez said that cops should develop knowledge on laws recently introduced like Bharatheeya
Nyaya Samhitha, Bharatheeya Nagarika Sureksha Samhitha, Bharatheeya Sakshya Adhinayam to provide justice to the victims. He also ordered the officials to effectively implement the beats during nighttime to avoid thefts.
The SP has enquired the status of various cases like grave and non-grave, murders, POCSO, rape, dacoity, robberies, vehicle thefts, cheating, property offences, road accidents and others.