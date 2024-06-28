  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Deploy special parties to solve missing cases: SP Arief

SP K Arief Hafeez addressing a district-level crime meeting at Umeshchandra Conference hall in Nellore on Thursday
SP K Arief Hafeez addressing a district-level crime meeting at Umeshchandra Conference hall in Nellore on Thursday

Nellore: SP K Arief Hafeez directed the police personnel to deploy special parties to crack down missing cases in the district. Addressing the district level crime meeting here on Thursday, he expressed displeasure over the poor performance of officials in tracing out missing women, girls, old age people.

The SP suggested that special party police should seek cooperation of IT core team, CCS, Cyber and other departments in tracing missing persons. He ordered the police to open sheets on those involved in murders, POSCO cases.

Hafeez said that cops should develop knowledge on laws recently introduced like Bharatheeya

Nyaya Samhitha, Bharatheeya Nagarika Sureksha Samhitha, Bharatheeya Sakshya Adhinayam to provide justice to the victims. He also ordered the officials to effectively implement the beats during nighttime to avoid thefts.

The SP has enquired the status of various cases like grave and non-grave, murders, POCSO, rape, dacoity, robberies, vehicle thefts, cheating, property offences, road accidents and others.

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

