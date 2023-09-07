Deputy Mayor defends TTD move on funding for MCT works

Tirupati: YSRCP youth leader and Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy defended the TTD move on providing funds to Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) for development works including construction of roads, augmenting drinking water supply and for improving sanitation in the pilgrim city.

Speaking to the media persons here on Wednesday, Abhinay Reddy said that it was in the larger interests of pilgrims, the TTD was providing financial support to the corporation.

In other words, to improve facilities in Tirupati, which is the base to which the pilgrims from various parts of the country reach, before proceeding to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, and also to various temples including Tiruchanur, where Goddess Padmavathi temple is located.

Informing that TTD sanctioned Rs 19 crore for the 3-km long master plan road from Mangalam to Renigunta road, which is useful for pilgrims coming from Kadapa direction, who desires to go to Tiruchanur for darshan of Goddess Padmavathi. It is the practice that devotees first offer prayer to Goddess Padmavathi before proceeding to Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Similarly, he said the TTD will also provide funds for engaging 1,600 sanitary workers who will be engaged in core areas, where the pilgrim movement is heavy including Govindarajaswami Temple, railway station, bus stand, 2nd and 3rd choultries, TP area and Srinivasam pilgrim complex.

Appointing additional sanitary workers with the support of TTD will help the corporation to keep the city clean and tidy, which in turn enhances the image of a famous pilgrim centre, he said and observed that fortunately our city MLA has become TTD chairman that it will be helpful for the city development with the support of Devasthanams funds for the sake of pilgrims. If anyone oppose TTD support, it means they are opposing city development which should not be tolerated, he said.

It may be noted here that the TTD Trust Board at its first meeting held in Tirumala on Tuesday, approved proposals received from the Corporation and allocated funds for various works.

Corporators Narasimhachari, S K Babu, Venkateswarlu, Ponnala Chandra, Venkateswarlu, co-option member Sridevi and Shaik Imam Saheb were present