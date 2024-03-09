Devotee Rush continues at Tirumala Temple, to take 18 hours for darshans

The influx of devotees at the revered Tirumala temple shows no signs of abating, with temple officials reporting that worshippers are queuing up in 15 compartments to have darshan. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) disclosed that devotees without tokens may have to wait for 18 hours to have the sacred Sarvadarshan. Yesterday, a total of 63,831 devotees had the privilege of visiting Srivara, while 25,367 devotees participated in the talanilas ritual.

Revealing insights into the darshan timings, it was disclosed that the special darshan priced at Rs. 300 can be availed in 3 hours, providing devotees with expedited access to the divine presence. Concurrently, devotees awaiting the SSD darshan in 7 compartments are facing a wait of 5 hours for their allotted time slot, highlighting the sustained demand for spiritual blessings at the temple.



Noteworthy is the substantial income generated through offerings to Srivari Hundi, amounting to an impressive 3.36 crores.