Devotee Rush increases at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for sarvadarshans

  • Created On:  7 March 2026 10:09 AM IST
Devotee Rush increases at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for sarvadarshans
Tirumala saw a large influx of devotees on Saturday, with all 31 compartments in the Q complex filled to capacity.

Those holding time slot tickets are able to have darshan as scheduled, while devotees without tickets, which is called sarvadarshans face wait times of up to 18 hours.

The devotees with special Entrance Darshan tickets are able to see the Lord within three hours.

Meanwhile, by midnight on Friday, a total of 66,855 devotees had darshan of the Lord Venkateswara with 26,690 offering head tonsure. Devotees contributed Rs. 3.82 crore in hundis as offerings on Friday.

Tags

Tirumala Tirupati TempleLord Venkateswara DarshanTirumala Devotees RushSarvadarshan Waiting TimeTTD Hundi Collections
