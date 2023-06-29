Devotees rush increased Tirumala amid Tholi Ekadashi

The rush of devotees for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala has increased. As it was the Tholi Ekadashi day, devotees queued up in huge numbers to have a glimpse of Lord.



The devotees are waiting in 16 compartments for darshan and it takes 15 hours for Sarvadarshan and 3 hours for special darshan.

Meanwhile, the number of devotees who visited Tirumala yesterday was 71,615 and the temple has amassed Rs. 3.68 crores through hundi from devotees.