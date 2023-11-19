Devotees rush increases at Tirumala on Sunday to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

TIRUPATI : The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala and are waiting in a queueing up outside the Octopus building, filling all the compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is learned that it would take 24 hours for Sarvadarshan and five hours for special darshan.



On Saturday, a total of 70,686 devotees visited Tirumala temple, with 34,563 of them offering hair. The income generated through Hundi was at Rs. 3.02 crores.



Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has a announced that it will release the tickets for Srivari Arjita Seva (Kalyanam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankarana) for the month of February on 21st of this month at 10 am followed by release of tickets for Virtual Arjita (Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankarana) services on 21st of this month at 3 pm.