Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 19, 2023
- Gill, Iyer, Ravindra, Head, Jansen: World Cup debutants who made headlines
- Vizianagaram: LED screen set up for World Cup finals
- Tirumala: Srivaru presents ornaments worth Rs 2.5 cr to Sri Padmavathi
- KSRTC bags prestigious SKOCH National Award for innovative Insurance Scheme
- Vijayawada: Intercollegiate football tournament begins
- BJP opposes TTD funding for corporation works
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th November 2023
- 10 wins in a row: Looking back at Team India's dream run
- THE UNSTOPPABLE ‘MEN IN BLUE’
Just In
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala on Sunday to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans
Tirumala and are waiting in a queueing up outside the Octopus building, filling all the compartments for darshan of Srivari.
TIRUPATI : The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala and are waiting in a queueing up outside the Octopus building, filling all the compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is learned that it would take 24 hours for Sarvadarshan and five hours for special darshan.
On Saturday, a total of 70,686 devotees visited Tirumala temple, with 34,563 of them offering hair. The income generated through Hundi was at Rs. 3.02 crores.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has a announced that it will release the tickets for Srivari Arjita Seva (Kalyanam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankarana) for the month of February on 21st of this month at 10 am followed by release of tickets for Virtual Arjita (Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankarana) services on 21st of this month at 3 pm.