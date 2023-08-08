Live
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala on Tuesday despite week day
There is still a rush of devotees in Tirumala, with devotees waiting in 31 compartments for sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.
Typically, the number of devotees visiting Tirumala is lower on weekdays compared to weekends. However, this week, the situation is reversed, and the crowd of devotees continued to increase even on weekdays.
On Tuesday, there is still a rush of devotees in Tirumala, with devotees waiting in 31 compartments for sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The waiting time for Srivari Sarvadarshan is approximately 15 hours.
On Monday, a total of 69,733 devotees visited Swami and offered their prayers and 28,614 devotees offered their hair. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam reported an income of Rs. 4.37 crores from the temple hundi.
