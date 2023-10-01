Live
- Men’s ODI WC: We genuinely believe that we can do something special, says South Africa’s David Miller
- Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr
- Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening
- BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'
- BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
- Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day
- PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar
- Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt
- Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways
Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, Sarvadarshans to take 24 hours
The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has significantly increased, especially due to consecutive holidays. The sarvadarshan to take 24 hours, while the special entrance darshan would take 5 hours. Heavy traffic congestion was observed at the Alipiri check pointfrom morning until afternoon, causing delays for vehicles.
The compartments in the Vaikuntham queue complex and the sheds in the Narayangiri park were filled with Sarvadarshan devotees, and the queue extended for almost a kilometer up to Shila Toranam. It takes nearly 24 hours for these devotees to complete their visit. Devotees with slotted darshan tickets and tokens, on the other hand, require approximately three hours for their darshan.
The TTD officials are taking all the measures to ensure smooth darshans to the devotees without causing any inconvenience.