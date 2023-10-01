Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, Sarvadarshans to take 24 hours

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has significantly increased, especially due to consecutive holidays. The sarvadarshan to take 24 hours, while the special entrance darshan would take 5 hours. Heavy traffic congestion was observed at the Alipiri check pointfrom morning until afternoon, causing delays for vehicles.

The compartments in the Vaikuntham queue complex and the sheds in the Narayangiri park were filled with Sarvadarshan devotees, and the queue extended for almost a kilometer up to Shila Toranam. It takes nearly 24 hours for these devotees to complete their visit. Devotees with slotted darshan tickets and tokens, on the other hand, require approximately three hours for their darshan.



The TTD officials are taking all the measures to ensure smooth darshans to the devotees without causing any inconvenience.