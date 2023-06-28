Devotees' rush reduced to Tirumala today, to take 3 hours for darshan

The rush of devotees in Tirumala has reduced today and it would take only three hours to complete the tokenless sarvadarshans. The devotees are learned to have been waiting in only one compartment.



On Tuesday, as many as 69,143 devotees visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy and offered their prayers, and 26,145 devotees offered hair to the deity. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that Tirumala temple amassed an income of Rs.4.38 crores yesterday.