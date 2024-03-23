Devotees rush to Tirumala increases amid weekend, to take 12 hours for darshans

Devotees continue to flock to Tirumala in large numbers, with temple officials reporting that devotees are waiting in 15 compartments for darshan. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has stated that it will take 12 hours for devotees without tokens to reach Sarvadarshan.

It has been disclosed that it takes 4 hours for a special darshan priced at Rs.300, while devotees waiting in 6 compartments for the SSD darshan time slot can expect a 5-hour wait.

On Friday, a total of 59,236 devotees visited Tirumala temple, with 25,446 devotees offering hair and the Hundi has reported an income of Rs. 4.38 crores.

During the Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam Festival in Tirumala, Malayappa Swamy and Sridevi Bhudevi took a ride on the third day of the festival. The procession of the idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy and Sri Devi Bhu Devi started at 6 o'clock in the evening, with the idols reaching Pushkarini through the temple's four mada streets. The Teppotsavam was a grand spectacle, featuring musical instruments, Veda Parayanam by Vedic scholars, and Sankirtan by Annamacharya project artists.

TTD Chairman Shri Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO Shri AV Dharma Reddy, and other officials were present at the event.