Live
Just In
Devotees rush to Tirumala increases, TTD to release Varalakshmi Vratham tickets today
Devotees are waiting in 11 compartments for the sarvadarshans and it would take approximately 16 hours, while the special darshan taking around three hours.
Amid Sravana month, there has been an increase in the number of devotees at Tirumala. Currently, devotees are waiting in 11 compartments for the sarvadarshans and it would take approximately 16 hours, while the special darshan taking around three hours. On Thursday, a total of 64,695 devotees visited temple, with 24,473 offering hair to the deity. The Hundi revenue on Thursday was recorded at Rs. 4.60 crore.
On the other hand, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be releasing Varalakshmi Vratham tickets online today to be held on the 25th of this month at the Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari temple. The Vratham will take place from 10 am to 12 noon.
TTD has provided the opportunity for devotees to participate in this vratham both in-person and virtually. Furthermore, at 6 pm, the procession of deity will take place on a golden chariot.