Devotees throng Siva temples on last Monday of Karthika Masam

Tirupati: Lord Siva temples witnessed huge crowds on the last Monday of this year’s auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’. Mostly women devotees thronged to the temples and worshipped the presiding deities at several Shivaite temples. Kapila Theertham temple in Tirupati drew huge influx of pilgrims.

The devotees visited the temple, took holy baths at the waterfalls in the temple and offered prayers. They also lit holy lamps.

Temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. Most sacred Rudra Yagam, which was performed for 11 days in the temple, was concluded on Monday, followed by Siva Parvati kalyanotsavam in the evening. Chandikeswara Homam will be performed on Tuesday.

The famous Srikalahasti temple, famous for Rahu Ketu puja, was thronged by devotees all through the day. According to temple authorities 27,465 devotees worshipped Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara and goddess Gnana Prasunamba till 6 pm while the number is expected to cross 32,000 during the day. Further, 3,836 devotees have performed Rahu Ketu puja at the temple premises.

Other famous temples like Talakona, Kailasakona, Moolakona, Sadasivakona, Yogimallavaram, Thondavada, Gudimallam and many others were also flooded with devotees. They offered special prayers and Abhishekams on the occasion.