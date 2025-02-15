Disciplined lifestyle, early screening key in cancer prevention

Tirupati: District officials and healthcare professionals underlined the importance of raising awareness about cancer prevention through healthy eating habits, regular exercise, and a disciplined lifestyle. On World Cancer Day 2025, a cancer awareness 5K walkathon and cycle rally were organised by Tata’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) in Tirupati.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with SP V Harshavardhan Raju and MLA Arani Srinivasulu, flagged off the awareness rally from Nehru Municipal High School. Several representatives from Tata Cancer Hospital, including Dr Prashant, DM&HO Dr Balaji Naik, and Superintendent of Government Maternity Hospital Dr Parthasarathi Reddy joined the event.

Speaking at the event, the Collector emphasised the importance of early cancer detection and preventive measures. He highlighted the government’s initiative to make Andhra Pradesh a cancer-free region through extensive screening programmes.

He urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, engage in regular physical activity and avoid junk food to minimise cancer risks. He also stressed the importance of instilling these habits in children from a young age.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, underscored the advancements in cancer treatment and the need for widespread awareness. He warned against excessive use of plastic for food storage and advocated for a vegetarian diet. He commended Tata Cancer Hospital for its relentless efforts in cancer treatment and awareness campaigns.

SP Harshavardhan Raju echoed similar sentiments, stating that timely detection and proper treatment can prevent cancer from becoming fatal. He acknowledged the contribution of Tata Cancer Hospital in providing advanced treatments and commended their dedication to public health.

Dr Prashant, Medical Director of SVICCAR, reiterated that cancer can be prevented with proper lifestyle choices and early medical intervention. He encouraged regular screenings and check-ups to ensure timely diagnosis and effective treatment.

The awareness rally, which proceeded from Nehru Municipal High School to Tata Cancer Hospital, saw enthusiastic participation from medical professionals, government officials, students, and residents. Participants carried placards and chanted slogans to spread awareness about cancer prevention. The event concluded with an informative session at Tata Cancer Hospital, where attendees were educated on cancer risks and underwent free screening tests.